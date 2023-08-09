Open Menu

Young Girls Educated About Different Professional Careers As Options

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Young girls educated about different professional careers as options

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Ran'aa Child Welfare Foundation under a US-funded project "I Dream" educated the female youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa about the variety of professions for women.

The project which is supported by the U.S. Mission to Pakistan and Pakistan-U.S. Alumni Network (PUAN) was to inspire young girls to see different careers as options apart from the regular stereotypical professional for women in order to enhance their horizon of options, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

The girls visited different places in Peshawar and met with working women from different professions including prominent Journalists, Bureaucrats, archeologists, and many other various professionals.

They met Syed Zainab Naqvi Assistant Commissioner Peshawar, Sadia Qasim Shah a female Journalist, Zainab Farhat a Banker, Mehwish Muhib Kakakhel a lawyer, Syed Gul Kalash, an Archeologist and Tameen Khan an Athlete.

The ladies briefed the young girls about their professions and motivated them to adopt any profession without hesitation.

