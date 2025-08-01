Young Graduates Imparted Irrigation Works Training
Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 10:55 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The Chairman of Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA), Qabool Mohammad Khatiyan, has said that the authority is committed to providing learning opportunities to young graduates to equip them with practical skills.
Speaking at a ceremony at SIDA's secretariat here on Friday, organized to mark the completion of an internship program for youth, Khatiyan gave an overview of the authority functions to the trainees.He advised them to train themselves in the advanced irrigation skills so that they could keep pace with the practices being employed in the developed world.
Project Director Jamal Mangan asked the graduates to acquire practical experience by going out in the field.
He said they should learn and understand the vital aspects of water management, canal maintenance, and the role of hydraulic structures. He added that those areas of work cannot be fully grasped through theory or lectures.
SIDA’s General Manager of Transition, Sadiq Khaskheli, said the Summer Internship Program saw participation of 120 students from various universities.
According to him, the trainees attended informational sessions on their fields of study and practical observations.
The ceremony also featured speeches by Engineers Habib Ursani, Masroor Shehwani, Fahad Bhurgari, Parvez Banbhan, Saadia Saleem, and other officials.
The trainees were later handed over certificates.
