Young graduates of safety courses poised for better careers: Malik Ghulam Murtaza

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Educationist Malik Ghulam Murtaza on Sunday said that young individuals who have completed safety courses are now better positioned to earn respectable livelihoods through their technical skills. He expressed these views while addressing at a certificate distribution ceremony organized by HSE.

Murtaza highlighted the growing importance of technical education and diplomas in today’s job market, emphasizing that diploma holders are now more valued than degree holders globally.

The event, attended by the Chief Safety Instructor Syed Ramzan Shah, General Secretary Press Club Khaksar Nisar Ahmed, and prominent lawyer Sardar Mumtaz Alam, recognized the achievements of over 30 students who successfully completed the safety course.

Malik Ghulam Murtaza pointed out that young Pakistanis with safety course qualifications are finding respectable employment opportunities in Arab and European countries, contributing to their families and nation.

He praised the efforts of Syed Ramzan Shah for his role in training skilled workers, noting that hundreds of youth from Havelian are now serving in various countries after completing safety training.

HSE chief instructor Syed Ramzan Shah underscored the global demand for diploma holders over degree holders and encouraged young people to acquire practical skills that can help them succeed in international job markets. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of certificates to the graduates, who are now prepared to enter the workforce with valuable safety qualifications.