Young innovators can apply for financial assistance under National Innovation Award till February 15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):Pakistani young innovators and entrepreneurs can apply for the Prime Minister National Innovation Award 2023 to support the best business ideas of the youth till February 15 which is the last day.

National Innovation Award is a flagship program by the Prime Minister's Youth Program (PMYP) aimed at motivating youth towards utilizing their energies for the betterment of the country.

According to PMYP source, young Pakistani innovators and entrepreneurs aged between 15-30 may submit their proposals through www.pmyp.gov.pk by tomorrow and can win the�grant package of up to Rs 2 million�and technical support with incubation options.

Under this project the young Pakistanis can submit their innovative ideas in the field of Food Security, Water Management and Sustainability, Sustainable Energy, Urban Planning, Climate Change and Environment, Information Technology and Telecom, Innovative Governance and Reforms, Sociology and Philosophy, Medical and Health Sciences, and others.

A total of 250 innovators get the chance of 'Idea Pitching Training' for their innovative ideas arranged by the Higher Education Commission (HEC). However, 50 ideas will be finalized for the award.

To ensure the transparency the selection of awards will be made through an open, rigorous, transparent, competitive, and merit-based process.

The maximum funding provided to a single startup is up to Rs. 2 million to be divided into two phases.Initially, an amount of Rs. 1 million will be provided to the top 10 selected ideas each, while the rest of the 40 ideas will get up to Rs.

0.5 million each in funding.

In the corresponding phase, all 50 winners may also request supplementary funds up to Rs. 1 million in addition to the award money as per their requirements to scale up their innovative ideas through Business Incubation Centers (BICs) as a follow-up program.

The additional funding will be given through respective BICs and will be tied to startup deliverables and approved budget.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) recently conducted a series of five Pitching Training Bootcamps under PM's National Innovation Award (PMNIA) in 5 regions. Each camp was hosted by an institution at the concerned location, including IBA, Karachi; BUITEMS, Quetta; ImSciences, Peshawar; NUST, Islamabad and UET, Lahore.

National Innovation Award provides an open opportunity for all Pakistani youth to propose innovative ideas and get funding and technical support from industry experts along with a six-month incubation opportunity to convert their ideas into a flourishing business.

The objective of the innovation award is to encourage youth to use their innovative skills for the micro-economic development of the country while it also will help to improve Pakistan's ranking in the Global Innovation Index and address the issue of unemployment through promoting entrepreneurial culture among youth.

The Prime Minister's National Innovation Award is a flagship program of the Prime Minister's Youth Program which is being executed by HEC.