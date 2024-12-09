Open Menu

Young Kashmiri Cricketer Dies In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Young Kashmiri cricketer dies in IIOJK

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 08 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Dec, 2024) In the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) state. a young Kashmiri cricketer tragically died after allegedly being hit by a ball during a match at the Madankha Nowgam cricket ground in occupied Srinagar on Sunday, says a report reaching here Sunday night from across the line of control.

According to report, the cricketer, identified as Adnan Raheem Bhat, son of Abdur Rahim Bhat from Aastanpora Rawalpora, locality of Srinagar was critically injured after being hit and lost consciousness.

Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was declared brought dead on arrival by doctors.

Parents of the deceased played have demanded a judicial inquiry to ascertain the true causes of the death of the young Kashmiri cricketer, the report said and added that the tragic incident has left the local cricketing community in shock.

