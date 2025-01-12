Open Menu

Young Kashmiri Talent Shines At Global Stage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Islamabad-based young Kashmiri migrant student, Zujajah Shaikh has brought honor to her community and country by achieving remarkable milestones in international essay competitions.

Zujajah won the prestigious Bronze Award in the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition (QCEC) 2021, organized by the British Royal Commonwealth Society.

Competing against over 25,648 participants from around the world, Zujajah’s story, titled “Earthlings,” was based on the theme “It’s been 30 years since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. How does the world look like?”

Her essay explored the far-reaching impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on daily life and humanity's responsibility toward preserving the planet.

The compelling narrative carried a profound message: “What you are doing to your Mother Earth? In a parallel universe, you might be happier, but I don’t think there will be Planet B for you.”

Further showcasing her literary talent, Zujajah recently excelled in another prestigious writing competition organized by the Goi Peace Foundation in October 2024.

Her insightful essay on the theme “My Experience of Overcoming Conflict” earned her an Honorable Mention Certificate in the Youth Category in the 2024 International Essay Contest for Young People.

Zujajah’s list of achievements extends beyond her literary prowess.

In 2020, she represented Pakistan among 1,000 Asian students in the AFS Intercultural Program Japan, also known as the Asia Kakehashi Program.

She is an active member of the UNO Women Awareness Program, further contributing to the causes of education and social development.

These achievements underscore Zujajah Shaikh's dedication to academic excellence and her ability to raise awareness about critical global issues.

Her success is a testament to the potential of young talent in Pakistan and an inspiration for aspiring writers and students worldwide.

