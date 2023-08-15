Young killed due to firing in Jashan-e-Azadi rally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :A young passerby was killed due to firing in Jashan-e-Azadi rally on Express Way in the area of Chak Jhumra police station here on late Monday night.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that a Jashan-e-Azadi Rally was passing through Express Way on Canal Road when some participants resorted to jubilant firing to celebrate the Independence Day near Sikandar Pur Jhal on Canal Express Way.

The accused could not control their weapon and some bullets hit a passerby Abbas Ali (25).

As a result, the victim died on the spot and shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Chak Jhumra for postmortem.