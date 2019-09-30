UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Young Laborer Electrocuted In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 01:17 PM

Young laborer electrocuted in Faisalabad

A young laborer was electrocuted in an under construction house in the area of Saddar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) -:A young laborer was electrocuted in an under construction house in the area of Saddar police station.

A police spokesman said that 35-year-old Zeeshan, resident of Aminabad, was busy working in an iron shed at an under construction house in Iqbal Nagar when he accidentally touched a live electricity wire.

He received fatal electric shock, fell unconscious and died on way to hospital.

The police handed over the body to the relatives after completing necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Police Station Died Young Saddar

Recent Stories

Zulfiqar excels on day three, while, all three mat ..

4 minutes ago

Azhar, Salman centuries put Central Punjab in comm ..

31 minutes ago

Aerial firing incidents claim two lives; FIRs lodg ..

27 minutes ago

Volkswagen faces first mammoth diesel lawsuit on h ..

27 minutes ago

NAB rules amendments: Draft sent to ministries for ..

27 minutes ago

Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia to jointly launch 'B ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.