Young laborer electrocuted in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

A young laborer was electrocuted in an under construction house in the area of Saddar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) -:A young laborer was electrocuted in an under construction house in the area of Saddar police station.

A police spokesman said that 35-year-old Zeeshan, resident of Aminabad, was busy working in an iron shed at an under construction house in Iqbal Nagar when he accidentally touched a live electricity wire.

He received fatal electric shock, fell unconscious and died on way to hospital.

The police handed over the body to the relatives after completing necessary formalities.