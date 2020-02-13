UrduPoint.com
Young Laborer Killed In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 03:03 PM

A teenaged worker was killed on falling from roof top of an under construction house here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) -: A teenaged worker was killed on falling from roof top of an under construction house here on Thursday.

According to police,18-year-old Farhan ,s/o Muhammad Junaid, was working at construction site in chak 11-JB when he slipped from roof top,suffered injuries and died at hospital.

Police handed over the body to legal heirs.

