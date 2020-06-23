Young laborer tortured to death

Local landlord allegedly tortured his young laborer to death over unknown issue, police said Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 )

Victim Husnain Khokhar, 20, was physically tortured and later stifled to death by landlord Naeem at Moza Drig.

The deceased was stated to be alone son of a widow.

Police shifted dead body to THQ hospital for autopsy.

FIR was registered and further investigation started.

Police started searching of murder accused who is still at large.