Young Laborer Tortured To Death

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 01:36 PM

Local landlord allegedly tortured his young laborer to death over unknown issue, police said Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Local landlord allegedly tortured his young laborer to death over unknown issue, police said Tuesday.

Victim Husnain Khokhar, 20, was physically tortured and later stifled to death by landlord Naeem at Moza Drig.

The deceased was stated to be alone son of a widow.

Police shifted dead body to THQ hospital for autopsy.

FIR was registered and further investigation started.

Police started searching of murder accused who is still at large.

