Young lad killed in Mansehra

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :A young lad Shabir alias Sani Thursday was killed on Pakhwal Road in Mansehra, an area of City Police Station by Bilal and Babar.

City Police Station Mansehra registered FIR against Bilal and Babar sons of Saleem and two unknown persons and started an investigation to arrest the accused.

The mother of slain Shabir and widow of Muhammad Bashir while lodging a report against the killers said that last night my daughter, my daughter-in-law and son were present at home around one o'clock at night when the doorbell rang and my son Shabir went out to check.

She further said that we saw Bilal, Babar and other unknown people standing outside the door, they dragged my son to an empty plot alongside our house and Bilal asked my son why do you follow the case of my father's killer in the court.

After these questions, both started an exchange of harsh words and suddenly Bilal opened gunfire on Shabir and killed him on the spot. After the incident, the shooters managed to escape from the crime scene.