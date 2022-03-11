UrduPoint.com

Young Lad Losses Life By Aerial Firing In Haripur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2022 | 03:30 PM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Celebratory firing Friday claimed another life of a young lad in Haripur when he was attending the marriage ceremony of his friend at village Chapra Peer Kot.

According to the police sources, 22 years old Rizwan who was attending the marriage ceremony of his friend at village Chapra Peer Kot became a victim of aerial firing as a stray bullet hit his right shoulder which resulted in critical injury.

The family of the bridegroom shifted injured Rizwan to Trauma Center Haripur where owing to critical condition he was referred to Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad. Unfortunately, he could not survive and succumbed to injuries while on his way to the hospital. Haripur police registered a case against the bridegroom and started an investigation.

Despite a ban on celebratory firing in the Hazara division every year many people loose life and many also get injured due to the violation of the ban.

More Stories From Pakistan

>