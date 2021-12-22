Young Lady Electrocuted To Death In A Mishap
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :A young lady was electrocuted to death in a mishap at Iqbal colony in Saddar police limits on Wednesday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources,A married young lady named Sadia w/o Muhammad Ramzan died of electrocution as she received a severe electric shocks while she was doing some electric work at her house.