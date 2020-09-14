UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Young Lawyer Strangulated To Death, Husband Arrested In Suspicion Of Murder

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 08:09 PM

Young lawyer strangulated to death, husband arrested in suspicion of murder

A young lawyer was strangulated to death in her residence on Monday here in Paretabad area of the Phuleli police limits

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :A young lawyer was strangulated to death in her residence on Monday here in Paretabad area of the Phuleli police limits.

The police have arrested her husband in suspicion of the murder.

According to the police, the body of 30 year old lawyer Sobia Qazi was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem.

The medico legal officers found marks of strangulation on her neck, a police official told.

Haider, brother of the slain woman, told the police that they suspected that his sister's husband had killed her.

In reaction to the incident, the lawyer bodies suspended the court activities and demanded for strict action against the culprit.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

Related Topics

Murder Police Young Women FIR Court

Recent Stories

Razak lauds Pak, China development agreement for R ..

2 minutes ago

Balochistan Revenue Act to enable women get their ..

2 minutes ago

Broghil Festival concludes, foreign, domestic tour ..

2 minutes ago

1000 acres state land retrieved

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing in Lal Masji ..

5 minutes ago

Polish Miners Ready to Strike Against Energy Polic ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.