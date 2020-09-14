Young lawyer strangulated to death, husband arrested in suspicion of murder

A young lawyer was strangulated to death in her residence on Monday here in Paretabad area of the Phuleli police limits

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :A young lawyer was strangulated to death in her residence on Monday here in Paretabad area of the Phuleli police limits.

The police have arrested her husband in suspicion of the murder.

According to the police, the body of 30 year old lawyer Sobia Qazi was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem.

The medico legal officers found marks of strangulation on her neck, a police official told.

Haider, brother of the slain woman, told the police that they suspected that his sister's husband had killed her.

In reaction to the incident, the lawyer bodies suspended the court activities and demanded for strict action against the culprit.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.