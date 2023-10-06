Open Menu

Young Lawyers Need To Be Trained For High Professional Standards: Law Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Minister for Law and Justice, Ahmad Irfan Aslam on Friday said young lawyers need to be educated and trained in order to raise professional standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Minister for Law and Justice, Ahmad Irfan Aslam on Friday said young lawyers need to be educated and trained in order to raise professional standards.

He stated this during a meeting with Vice-Chairman of Pakistan Bar Council, Haroon-ur-Rashid to discuss specific issues that hindered smooth functioning of the body.

The Law Minister said that the welfare of lawyers was a priority for Caretaker Government and it would be ensured that no development work was de-accelerated.

He expressed the hope that the construction and refurbishment of bar rooms and technical facilities would improve the working environment for lawyers.

He said Pakistan Bar Council had been assured of sufficient funds for carrying out the development works, ultimately enhancing the efficiency of this body.

