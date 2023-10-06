Young lawyers need to be trained for high professional standards: Law Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Minister for Law and Justice, Ahmad Irfan Aslam on Friday said young lawyers need to be educated and trained in order to raise professional standards.

