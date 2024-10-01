Open Menu

Young Lawyers Voice Support For Establishment Of Constitutional Courts

Muhammad Irfan Published October 01, 2024 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Young Lawyers Forum for Judicial Reforms on Tuesday expressed their support for the proposed constitutional amendment that aimed` to establish constitutional courts in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference, the Forum leader, Arsalan Ayaz, emphasized that the reforms were a crucial step towards improving the judicial system.

He said that the judicial reforms were imperative as a sound judicial system played a vital role in a nation's development, social justice, and peace.

He welcomed the ongoing discussions in the Parliament regarding the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which included the establishment of constitutional courts, and expressed optimism that the measures would strengthen judiciary and alleviate the burden on the Supreme Court.

Advocate Ayaz said the main objectives of the Forum were to formulate proposals for improving the judicial system; develop recommendations for legislative amendments; conduct research on new laws and legislative initiatives; provide suggestions to streamline and enhance judicial efficiency; offer free legal assistance to the underprivileged and ensure justice for the oppressed; and work for the release of innocent prisoners and those unable to pay minor fines.

"The Forum operates as a non-political, impartial entity that strictly adheres to the rules of the Pakistan Bar Council and its sub-councils," he added.

Advocate Ayaz assured that the Forum would remain neutral in bar elections and committed to non-partisan efforts for judicial improvements.

"The remains committed to promoting judicial reforms, believing that a reformed judicial system will lead to a more prosperous and just Pakistan," he added.

