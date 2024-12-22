Open Menu

Young Leaders' Consultative Session Held To Address Climate Change Challenges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Youth Assembly of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, in collaboration with CPDI Hum Ahung on Sunday organized a Young Leaders' Consultative Session with the local community in Faiz Ganj, Khairpur.

The session focused on identifying and addressing the critical challenges faced by communities vulnerable to climate change, particularly in the aftermath of the devastating 2022 floods in Sindh.

Member, District Council, Athar Hussain Lashari highlighted the importance of community engagement in addressing climate challenges and assured participants that their concerns would be brought to the attention of the relevant authorities.

Dr Ali Raza Lashari stressed that partnerships between communities and organizations are vital for building resilience, promoting sustainable development, and achieving the goals of SDG 13.

Haseeb Iqbal from CPDI Hum Ahung highlighted the session's objectives, focusing on fostering meaningful dialogue and collective problem solving.

The session featured inclusive participation from 80 community members, representing minority groups, women, and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The event concluded with a shared commitment to addressing climate change challenges through sustainable and inclusive initiatives, ensuring a resilient and prosperous future for all, while actively contributing to the achievement of SDG 13 by advocating for proactive climate action and building local resilience.

