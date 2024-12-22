Young Leaders' Consultative Session Held To Address Climate Change Challenges
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Youth Assembly of Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, in collaboration with CPDI Hum Ahung on Sunday organized a Young Leaders' Consultative Session with the local community in Faiz Ganj, Khairpur.
The session focused on identifying and addressing the critical challenges faced by communities vulnerable to climate change, particularly in the aftermath of the devastating 2022 floods in Sindh.
Member, District Council, Athar Hussain Lashari highlighted the importance of community engagement in addressing climate challenges and assured participants that their concerns would be brought to the attention of the relevant authorities.
Dr Ali Raza Lashari stressed that partnerships between communities and organizations are vital for building resilience, promoting sustainable development, and achieving the goals of SDG 13.
Haseeb Iqbal from CPDI Hum Ahung highlighted the session's objectives, focusing on fostering meaningful dialogue and collective problem solving.
The session featured inclusive participation from 80 community members, representing minority groups, women, and persons with disabilities (PWDs).
The event concluded with a shared commitment to addressing climate change challenges through sustainable and inclusive initiatives, ensuring a resilient and prosperous future for all, while actively contributing to the achievement of SDG 13 by advocating for proactive climate action and building local resilience.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship
RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station
SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project
UAE hosts major global sporting events in December
Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget
Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024
Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time
23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria
Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Vanuatu Islands, GFZ says
Ferry capsizes in Congo killing 38, over 100 missing
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Women’s equal role in elections key to achieving lasting peace, says CEC2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt dispatches second consignment of medicines, essential goods for Parachinar2 minutes ago
-
Young leaders' consultative session held to address climate change challenges2 minutes ago
-
WCLA organizes guided tour of Sikh heritage sites2 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in biryani shop12 minutes ago
-
Anti-Corruption establishment recovers 1691 Kanals of government land22 minutes ago
-
Christian Hospital’s security reviewed in Tank22 minutes ago
-
PM pays tributes to working women32 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp, winter clothes distribution bring relief to Mahodand, Swat42 minutes ago
-
Elderly man killed in traffic accident42 minutes ago
-
More security devices installed52 minutes ago
-
Food points penalised over hygiene violations52 minutes ago