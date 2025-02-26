Young Leaders Parliament Convention 2025 held

Young Leaders Parliament Convention 2025, was held here at Nishtar Hall, Peshawar with KP Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jehan as chief guest on Wednesday

During the convention, the provincial minister also administered the oath to the newly elected cabinet of the Young Leaders Parliament Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter and extended his congratulations to them.

Addressing the Young Leaders Parliament Convention, the provincial minister emphasized upon the crucial role of youth in the progress of society.

He stated that a significant portion of the country’s population comprises young individuals, who hold the future of the nation in their hands.

The minister reiterated the philosophy of founding chairman Imran Khan, stressing that one should never give up. He encouraged the youth to engage in relentless efforts for the development and prosperity of the country and to face challenges with resilience.

He expressed his delight that youth from merged districts across the province were actively participating in the Young Leaders Parliament.Concluding his address, the minister urged young individuals to work with dedication and commitment for the betterment of the province and the nation.

