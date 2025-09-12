Open Menu

Young Leaders Summer Camp Held

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Young Leaders Summer Camp held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Youth Affairs Department and Young Leaders Parliament jointly organized a four-day Young Leaders Summer Camp.

The camp featured various training and practical sessions conducted by experts from different fields to provide guidance and learning opportunities for youth.

Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services Asim Khan Goraya, Huma Amjad (consultant on Youth Empowerment and Climate Action), former FATA Olympic Association President Shahid Shinwari, Advocate Rais Muhammad, and President of the Young Leaders Parliament Naveed Ahmad Khan also attended the camp.

During camp, training sessions were conducted on youth empowerment, climate change, eco-tourism, cleanliness campaigns, digital marketing, skill development, importance of social media in daily life, artificial intelligence and sports.

Discussions were also held on the constructive use and positive impact of these tools and initiatives.

More than 70 young participants from all districts of KP including the merged districts took part in the camp.

APP/mds/

Recent Stories

Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first Afric ..

Guinea-Bissau President makes historic first African leader visit to INTERPOL HQ ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international camp ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens first international campus of Indian Institute of Mana ..

2 hours ago
 Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mo ..

Baniyas takes lead on day one of 6th Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Cham ..

2 hours ago
 Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British Hous ..

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, British House of Lords discuss joint initi ..

3 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against O ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against Oman

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhan ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC to halt Toshakhana-II trial

3 hours ago
2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Sco ..

2025 Asia Cup Match 04 Pakistan Vs. Oman, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in ..

Sharjah Narrative Forum concludes 21st session in Egypt

4 hours ago
 Serdal International launches new passenger auto f ..

Serdal International launches new passenger auto ferry service in Comoros

5 hours ago
 Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall f ..

Chinese actor Yu Menglong dies after tragic fall from Beijing apartment

5 hours ago
 Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers i ..

Etihad sets record, carries 2 million passengers in August

5 hours ago
 UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air ..

UAE bars Israel from participating in Nov 2025 Air Show after Doha strike

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan