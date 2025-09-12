Young Leaders Summer Camp held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority, Youth Affairs Department and Young Leaders Parliament jointly organized a four-day Young Leaders Summer Camp.

The camp featured various training and practical sessions conducted by experts from different fields to provide guidance and learning opportunities for youth.

Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Executive Director of Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services Asim Khan Goraya, Huma Amjad (consultant on Youth Empowerment and Climate Action), former FATA Olympic Association President Shahid Shinwari, Advocate Rais Muhammad, and President of the Young Leaders Parliament Naveed Ahmad Khan also attended the camp.

During camp, training sessions were conducted on youth empowerment, climate change, eco-tourism, cleanliness campaigns, digital marketing, skill development, importance of social media in daily life, artificial intelligence and sports.

Discussions were also held on the constructive use and positive impact of these tools and initiatives.

More than 70 young participants from all districts of KP including the merged districts took part in the camp.

