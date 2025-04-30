Open Menu

Young Leaders Unite For Climate Action At The PCF Climate Youth Summit 2025

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Progressive Climate Foundation (PCF), in partnership with the Environmental Science Department and the Green Youth Movement of IIUI Islamabad, successfully hosted the "PCF Climate Youth Summit 2025" at the Allama Iqbal Hall, Faisal Mosque, IIUI, Islamabad.

The summit provided a potent platform for mobilizing and empowering youth to combat climate change, while amplifying their voices in national policy debates.

Organized under the theme “Voices of the Future: Climate Dialogue in Youth Leadership,” the event brought together youth leaders, environmental experts, policymakers, and civil society representatives for a day of impactful dialogue, learning, and networking.

Senator Dr. Sherry Rehman, Chair of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change said, Pakistan was facing urgent climate challenges such as rising temperatures, water scarcity, poor sanitation, and the spread of diseases like polio.

She said there was dire need to integrate climate education into the national curriculum.

She acknowledged the importance of preventive climate measures and social media awareness and lauded the efforts of PCF fellows in producing insightful white papers on local climate issues.

Sherry Rehman also highlighted the strong female participation in the summit, noted the role of women in rural water collection, and shared updates on government initiatives related to land allocation and climate-smart governance.

She praised PCF’s contributions through community projects, plastic-free campaigns, and youth mobilization regarding policymakers.

Tawseef Khan, Founder and CEO of PCF and Master Facilitator of the British Council's PYLI Project said PCF’s mission was to foster environmental awareness, education, and community involvement through youth-led initiatives.

The summit included an award ceremony recognizing PCF Climate Action Fellowship fellows for their white paper contributions on climate issues in their respective cities.

