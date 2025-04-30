Young Leaders Unite For Climate Action At The PCF Climate Youth Summit 2025
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Progressive Climate Foundation (PCF), in partnership with the Environmental Science Department and the Green Youth Movement of IIUI Islamabad, successfully hosted the "PCF Climate Youth Summit 2025" at the Allama Iqbal Hall, Faisal Mosque, IIUI, Islamabad.
The summit provided a potent platform for mobilizing and empowering youth to combat climate change, while amplifying their voices in national policy debates.
Organized under the theme “Voices of the Future: Climate Dialogue in Youth Leadership,” the event brought together youth leaders, environmental experts, policymakers, and civil society representatives for a day of impactful dialogue, learning, and networking.
Senator Dr. Sherry Rehman, Chair of the Senate Standing Committee on Climate Change said, Pakistan was facing urgent climate challenges such as rising temperatures, water scarcity, poor sanitation, and the spread of diseases like polio.
She said there was dire need to integrate climate education into the national curriculum.
She acknowledged the importance of preventive climate measures and social media awareness and lauded the efforts of PCF fellows in producing insightful white papers on local climate issues.
Sherry Rehman also highlighted the strong female participation in the summit, noted the role of women in rural water collection, and shared updates on government initiatives related to land allocation and climate-smart governance.
She praised PCF’s contributions through community projects, plastic-free campaigns, and youth mobilization regarding policymakers.
Tawseef Khan, Founder and CEO of PCF and Master Facilitator of the British Council's PYLI Project said PCF’s mission was to foster environmental awareness, education, and community involvement through youth-led initiatives.
The summit included an award ceremony recognizing PCF Climate Action Fellowship fellows for their white paper contributions on climate issues in their respective cities.
Recent Stories
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers
Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Renewables First & New Energy Nexus launch CLIP to power country's climate tech ecosystem6 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer awarded life term6 minutes ago
-
Netherlands embassy celebrates King's Day with sports diplomacy focus6 minutes ago
-
India exposed as global terror sponsor:Ashrafi6 minutes ago
-
Young leaders unite for climate action at the PCF Climate Youth Summit 20256 minutes ago
-
ATH moves towards paperless future with donation of 54 smart computers6 minutes ago
-
Governor appoints Dr. Yaqoob Bangash as permanent Principal Edwards College6 minutes ago
-
ADC Gohar urges strong preventive measures in dengue control meeting6 minutes ago
-
PPP to hold Labour Day function at Nishtar Hall6 minutes ago
-
CM approves plan for state-of-the-art safari park in Nowshera16 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi attends 22nd Pharma Asia International exhibition16 minutes ago
-
RTI empowers media as instrument for accountability: Commissioner KPIC16 minutes ago