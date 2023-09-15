Young leadership for young Pakistan: Bilawal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Chairman of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has endorsed the United Nation's this year's theme for the International Day of Democracy, "Empowering the next generation," and said that there is no other choice but 'young leadership for young Pakistan'.

In his message on the occasion of International Day of Democracy here, he said that more than 60% of Pakistan's population consists of youth, therefore, the first right to leadership belongs to them.

The people of Pakistan have fought a long struggle for democracy, and have made endless sacrifices, he said and continued: "Our history is a witness that youth has played a key role in every struggle for the restoration of democracy in the country." Bilawal said that the founding chairman of his party, Quaid-i-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, had declared that our politics will be democracy and the source of power will be the people.

He furthered that as the country's first elected Prime Minister, Shaheed Bhutto gave the nation its first unified constitution, guaranteeing equal rights and equality to all citizens. "Every dictator, puppet ruler and elements with anti-people thinking have attacked the constitution because they know that the constitution of 1973 is the soul of democracy in Pakistan," he contended.

The PPP Chairman said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto fought the longest and hardest struggle for democracy in Pakistan.

He pledged his commitment that his party has never been a victim of expediency regarding the stability and security of democracy in Pakistan, and will not be in the future at all. "We are determined to make democracy strong and rule of law, constitution and parliament unassailable," he vowed.

Bilawal said that today all the monsters that threaten global peace and stability are the product of dictatorships in one form or another. Emphasizing the democracies around the world, he said that the world needs to agree and implement joint and effective measures to end poverty, resolve conflicts like Kashmir and Palestine, and avoid the catastrophes of epidemics and climate change.

Unquestionably, we still have a long way to go to a world free from poverty, free from division and conflict, and at peace, but the journey can be short if it is entrusted to the youth of today. "Believe me! This world will shine with lights, as it needs a new approach, new determination and new resourcefulness," he added.