Young man allegedly commits suicide in Mithi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A young person allegedly committed suicide in Islamkot on Wednesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :A young person allegedly committed suicide in Islamkot on Wednesday.

According to details, a young man, Suresh, ended his life by hanging himself in a village jogi Marhi near Islamkot.

Police after incident rushed to the spot and handed over dead body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.

Further investigation was under way. while cause of suicide not yet ascertained.