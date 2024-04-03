Young Man Arrested, Fined For Killing Of Leopard In Nowshera
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Taking prompt action over a video that went viral on social media displaying a young man boasting over the shooting down of a common leopard in the hilly terrain of the Nizampure area in Nowshera district was arrested and fined Rs 250,000 by the Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
“The big cat was killed by Yar Muhammad son of Niaz Muhammad resident of the Upper Shah Kot area of Niazam Pur in Nowshera,” informed Amir Khan, Range Officer Wildlife Department.
Talking to the media, Amir Khan informed that the Wildlife Department received a report about the circulation of a video on social media regarding the killing of a leopard in the Upper Shah Kot area.
Soon after receiving the news, Divisional Wildlife Officer, Naimat Ullah constituted a team under the supervision of Amir Khan who visited the area.
Amir Khan said the area is quite remote located on the top of the hilly terrain of Nizam pure area where coal mines also exist. He said the raiding team after initial inquiry reached the residence of the leopard killer and arrested him who was later fined a sum of Rs.
250,000 under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wildlife and Biodiversity Act 2015.
The dead body of the feline is also taken into possession for holding postmortem, Amir Khan continued.
Amir Khan said Nizam Pure is part of the Khattak Nama mountainous range, straddling Darra Adam Khel in Kohat, Nowshera, and Attock districts, and is among very few habitats of common leopards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to reports from locals, it is estimated that there are around 10 to 12 common leopards in this area which need protection from people, he maintained.
In response to a question, Wildlife officials said no report has been received in this region about the attack of wild cats on humans.
Whereas depredation of livestock by the leopard is natural and can only be prevented through proper safety of the domestic animals.
He advised people not to resort to killing of leopard in case they stumble upon the animal. Instead of killing the beast, they can divert its way by making noise or putting torch light towards its eyes, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Realme Announces Exciting Ramzan Offer with Price Drop on realme C67
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
Man burnt to death by woman
Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Karak imposes ban on fire crackers10 minutes ago
-
DIG, SSP visits markets, business office of city10 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris cheated after abrogation of Article 370: Omar Abdullah10 minutes ago
-
IIOJK people asked to beware of India’s malicious agenda10 minutes ago
-
PHC issues notices to Speaker, Dy Speaker in contempt case10 minutes ago
-
415 liters cold drinks wasted20 minutes ago
-
HEC announces Master, PhD scholarships for Romania20 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 133 kg drugs in six operations20 minutes ago
-
Modi regime’s denounced for economic exploitation of IIOJK’s natural wealth20 minutes ago
-
All set to observe the 45th death anniversary of ZAB20 minutes ago
-
Five arrested, 13bikes, weapons recovered20 minutes ago
-
Business community demand boosting security around markets20 minutes ago