Young Man Boasting On Social Media Over Leopard Hunting Arrested From Kurram District

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 02:03 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :A young man who recently found bragging over social media by uploading pictures on his facebook account along with a hunted common leopard has been arrested by Wildlife Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Kurram district.

"Soon after uploading of pictures of killed leopard on July 15, 2020, the Wildlife Department initiated action over the incident and traced the hunter," informed Abdul Samad, District Wildlife Officer (DFO) Kohat.

Talking to APP, Abdul Samad informed that Wildlife Act 2015 has been recently extended to merged districts, but still the department has no presence in the area as recruitment of staffers for deployment is in process.

He informed that about six persons have been arrested in the case while the pictures were uploaded only by main accused, Syed Muhammad Abbas.

The remaining arrested persons are identified as Shabir Hussain, Ashiq Hussain, Shahid Hussain, Mehdi Hussain and Muhammad Abbas.

They were not willing to pay the fine as a result of which were arrested by local Police from the office of Assistant Commissioner Kurram.

However, now the hunters have expressed consent for paying penalty ranging around Rs. 1,50,000 after which will be released by court, Abdul Samad added.

He said these youngsters had informed Wildlife Department that they had gone to Zerran area in Upper Kurram for hunting of wild boars which are causing destruction in fields of the area.

During visit, the dogs, around ten in numbers, started barking while staring over a tree. When searched, we found a leopard sitting over a tree which suddenly jumped over the dogs.

An hour long fight between the dogs and leopard ensued in killing of the big cat, explains the youngsters.

While the Wildlife Officer expresses disagreement over the statement and said dogs cannot kill the leopard, it might be killed due to bullet fire.

"The leopard would have escaped after realizing its inability to counter the attacking dogs, instead of fighting till death, Abdul Samad opined.

He said the raiding team could not examine the carcass of the leopard because they reached the area on July 18, three days after killing of leopard.

To a question, Abdul Samad said Zerran area is a thick forest of Quercus trees and is habitat for a number of wild species.

Infact, he continued, the whole upper region of merged districts is a potential site for wild animals and giving shelter to a number of species which needed to be preserved and protected from illegal hunting and poaching.

