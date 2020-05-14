Young man clubbed to death in Muzaffargarh

A young man who was severely injured after having been attacked by some vagabonds died at the hospital, police said on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :A young man who was severely injured after having been attacked by some vagabonds died at the hospital, police said on Thursday.

Ali Haidar had asked these vagabonds not to misbehave, however, the advice infuriated them and they attacked the young man with wooden sticks at Gurmani village of Qasba Gujrat, district Muzaffargarh.

Injured was rushed to a local hospital from where he was shifted to DHQ hospital Muzaffargarh.

He died at the hospital late night last Wednesday.

SHO Mehmood Kot inspector Rizwan had registered FIR against the accused including Maili, islam, Jawad, Samiullah and Mzhar Pitafi and started search for their arrest.