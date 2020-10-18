UrduPoint.com
Young Man Coming To Meet Girlfriend In Village Tortured By People

Young man coming to meet girlfriend in village tortured by people

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Dozens of outraged people badly tortured a young man, dragged him on the streets as punishment for coming to meet his girl friend in Maalo Mahey village of Daska tehsil on Sunday.

According to police, Ashiq Hussain had gone to meet his girlfriend, but was made hostage by the area people.

His face was smeared with black paint and he was forced to sit on a donkey, wearing a garland of shoes and pass through various streets. He was made to seek an apology from the unrevealed family of the girl and declaring her his sister.

The video clips of the episode went viral on the social media on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi has taken notice of the incident. He has ordered Daska Saddar police to register a case against all those involved in the episode and arrest them at the earliest.

More Stories From Pakistan

