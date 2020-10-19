Young man commits suicide

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :A young man committed suicide in Islamkot taluka of Tharparkar district on Monday. According to details 22-year old Bilawal Junejo resident of village Mehryari ended his life by hanging himself . Police shifted the dead body to hospital for postmortem later handed over to heirs after completing legal formalities.

Reason behind extreme step not yet ascertained.