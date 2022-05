FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :A young man committed suicide over domestic issues near here on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Rescue-1122 said that Shahid Iqbal (30), son of Muhammad Hanif, of Muhammadpura, Jarranwala Road hanged himself with ceiling fan in his room and ended his life.

A Rescue team handed over the body to the family members.