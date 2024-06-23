Open Menu

Young Man Commits Suicide

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2024 | 09:20 PM

Young man commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) A young man has committed suicide for unknown reasons in the area of Millat Town police station.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 32-year-old Muhammad Amir, son of Ghulam Rasool, went to the house of his friend Kashif in Chak No.

202-RB Bhaiwala and committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan for unknown reasons.

Amir was an addict and record holder person. He was also wanted to the police in a number of dacoity and robbery cases. Further investigation was under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Suicide Robbery Young Man Progress Sunday

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to bowl first against USA

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024

13 hours ago
 Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior min ..

Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..

21 hours ago
 Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various part ..

Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock

21 hours ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer relig ..

Sikh pilgrims arrive in Hassanabdal to offer religious rituals for Maharaja Ranj ..

21 hours ago
Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's wate ..

Mirpurkhas Mayor criticizes Irrigation Dept's water supply

21 hours ago
 ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

ADC Jhang inspects the Mock exercises

21 hours ago
 CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior ..

CM's plan for a smog-free Punjab initiates: senior minister

22 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

22 hours ago
 PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

PUC to hold a press conference on Sunday

22 hours ago
 Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professi ..

Ambassador Amna holds meetings with women professionals, community, chartered ac ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan