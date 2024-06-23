Young Man Commits Suicide
Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2024 | 09:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) A young man has committed suicide for unknown reasons in the area of Millat Town police station.
A police spokesman said here on Sunday that 32-year-old Muhammad Amir, son of Ghulam Rasool, went to the house of his friend Kashif in Chak No.
202-RB Bhaiwala and committed suicide by hanging himself with a ceiling fan for unknown reasons.
Amir was an addict and record holder person. He was also wanted to the police in a number of dacoity and robbery cases. Further investigation was under progress, he added.
