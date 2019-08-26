UrduPoint.com
Young Man Commits Suicide

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 12:50 AM

Young man commits suicide

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) ::A young man committed suicide over domestic issue, here on Sunday.

Police said that Faqeer Hussain resident of Kot Meeran, Pindi Bhattian was facing some domestic issues which caused irritation for him, so that he swallowed poison-pills and started feeling dilapidated condition.

He was shifted to local hospital, but he did not survive.

The body was handed over to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.

