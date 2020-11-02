UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Young Man Commits Suicide After Parents Refusal To Buy Him Smart Phone

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:20 PM

Young man commits suicide after parents refusal to buy him smart phone

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :A young man committed suicide in Tharparkar district on Monday after he was denied buying the smart phone from his parents.

According to details an incident occurred in village daanto of Nangar parkar Taluka when 20-years old Hashim s/o Dewji kolhi ended his life by hanging himself.

Police handed over body of youth to the heirs after completing legal formalities. Meanwhile, the father of youth told that his son asked to get a smartphone but when his demand was turned down he took extreme step.

Related Topics

Suicide Young Man Tharparkar From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler lays foundation stone for Victoria I ..

24 minutes ago

DGCX registers strong interest in G6 currencies an ..

39 minutes ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 35 ..

52 minutes ago

EPA’s Manassah platform brings 9 Emirati publish ..

54 minutes ago

DFM International Investor Roadshow 2020 to take p ..

54 minutes ago

Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority r ..

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.