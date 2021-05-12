UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Young Man Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 01:29 PM

Young man commits suicide in faisalabad

A young man committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Saddar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :A young man committed suicide over domestic dispute in the area of Saddar police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that 45-year-old Muneer,son of Hasan Bukhsh, resident of Mohallah Malik Abad Jhang Road got irritated over some domestic dispute and he reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself.

The police shifted the body to mortuary. while further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

