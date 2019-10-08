UrduPoint.com
Young Man Commits Suicide In Faisalabad

Tue 08th October 2019

A young man committed suicide on a rail track here in the area of Gojra police station

Police spokesman said that 40-year-old Ishaq, r/o Chak 344-JB Shah Bhutta, was depressed over domestic issues and on Tuesday he threw himself before speeding Quetta Express near Chak 94-JB. He died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to the family after formalities.

