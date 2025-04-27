Open Menu

Young Man Commits Suicide In Mansehra’s Aurangabad Area

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2025 | 07:10 PM

Young man commits suicide in Mansehra’s Aurangabad area

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A young tailor reportedly ended his life by hanging himself inside his workplace in the Aurangabad neighborhood, located within the jurisdiction of City Police Station Mansehra.

According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Muneeb-ur-Rehman, aged around 24 to 25 years, son of Rafiq and a resident of Aurangabad.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the young man took the extreme step due to alleged domestic tensions.

The incident occurred inside a tailoring shop where Muneeb was employed. Upon receiving the information, police reached the scene and shifted the body to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital for post-mortem examination. After completing the medico-legal formalities, the body was handed over to the family.

City Police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the exact cause and circumstances leading to the suicide.

