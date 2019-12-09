UrduPoint.com
Young Man Commits Suicide In Mithi

young man commits suicide in Mithi

A young boy allegedly committed a suicide on Monday, According to details 15 years old young man Rajoo s/o Vishnoo Kolhi resident of the village Ehsan Shah Tar of Taluka Islam Kot, ended his life by hanging himself with tree

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :A young boy allegedly committed a suicide on Monday, According to details 15 years old young man Rajoo s/o Vishnoo Kolhi resident of the village Ehsan Shah Tar of Taluka islam Kot, ended his life by hanging himself with tree.Reason behind his suicide not yet described.

