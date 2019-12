A young man committed suicide here on Monday over poverty issue

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :A young man committed suicide here on Monday over poverty issue. According to detail 24 year old young man Gordhan s/o Nanji kolhi ended his life over poverty issue. it is pertinent to mention that his wife Aando Kolhi also died due to lightening strike few months ago,