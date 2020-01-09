UrduPoint.com
Young Man Commits Suicide In Mithi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:28 PM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :A young man committed suicide over domestic matter here Thursday.

According to details 18 year old man Seetal s/o Geeno kolhi ended his life after hanging himself with tree.

Police on receiving information rushed to the spot and handed over dead body to heirs after completing legal formalities.

