Young man commits suicide in Nasirabad

A young man committed suicide over domestic issues in the jurisdiction of Goth Rhanzai police station here on Wednesda

NASIRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :A young man committed suicide over domestic issues in the jurisdiction of Goth Rhanzai police station here on Wednesday.

According to levies sources, Naveed Ahmad, resident of Bhag Nari, had develop some disputes with his family.

Today, after exchanging harsh words with his family members, he ended his life by strangulated himself with ceiling fan.

The police handed over the body to heirs after legal formalities. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

\378