UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Young Man Commits Suicide In Nasirabad

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 05:28 PM

Young man commits suicide in Nasirabad

A young man committed suicide over domestic issues in the jurisdiction of Goth Rhanzai police station here on Wednesda

NASIRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :A young man committed suicide over domestic issues in the jurisdiction of Goth Rhanzai police station here on Wednesday.

According to levies sources, Naveed Ahmad, resident of Bhag Nari, had develop some disputes with his family.

Today, after exchanging harsh words with his family members, he ended his life by strangulated himself with ceiling fan.

The police handed over the body to heirs after legal formalities. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

\378

Related Topics

Police Police Station Suicide Young Man Family

Recent Stories

Illegal construction in Rawalpindi Cantonment Boar ..

9 seconds ago

2 killed in separate incidents in Nasirabad

2 minutes ago

Islamabad police host farewell for outgoing SP

2 minutes ago

Karachi Police chief meets Commissioner Karachi

2 minutes ago

Second death from Ebola in DR Congo city of Goma

2 minutes ago

NAB hands over Rs 7.4m recovered from corrupt elem ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.