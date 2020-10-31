Young man commits suicide in Thar

A Young man committed suicide by hanging himself with a tree due to an unknown reason in district Tharparkar on Saturday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :A Young man committed suicide by hanging himself with a tree due to an unknown reason in district Tharparkar on Saturday.

According to police sources, the incident was occurred in village Mubarak Rind, when 19-year old Mukesh s/o Harchand Bheel ended his life by hanging himself with a tree.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal formalities. Motive behind suicide not yet ascertained.