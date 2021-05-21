UrduPoint.com
Young Man Commits Suicide In Tharparkar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 09:25 PM

Young man commits suicide in Tharparkar

A young School teacher committed suicide in Tharparkar on Friday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) : A young school teacher committed suicide in Tharparkar on Friday. According to details Dinesh s/o Sonoo Meghwar ended his life after hanging himself with tree.

Police handed over body to the heirs after completing legal formalities.Reason behind extreme step not yet ascertained.

