Young man commits suicide over domestic issue

A young man committed suicide over domestic matter and poverty

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :A young man committed suicide over domestic matter and poverty. According to details 30 years old man Shanboo s/o Geeno resident of a village Modrban jo waandio near Taluka Nangarparkar ended his life after hanging himself with a Tree.

Police on information rushed to the site and shifted the body at Taluka hospital Nangar parkar for autopsy and handed over it after fulfilling medico legal formalities to the heirs.