Young Man Commits Suicide Over Domestic Issue
Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 04:14 PM
A young man committed suicide over domestic matter and poverty
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :A young man committed suicide over domestic matter and poverty. According to details 30 years old man Shanboo s/o Geeno resident of a village Modrban jo waandio near Taluka Nangarparkar ended his life after hanging himself with a Tree.
Police on information rushed to the site and shifted the body at Taluka hospital Nangar parkar for autopsy and handed over it after fulfilling medico legal formalities to the heirs.