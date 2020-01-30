Young man commits suicide over domestic issue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :A young man committed suicide over domestic matter and poverty here.

According to details,Young man Mohin Laal s/o Neeto Meghwar resident of a village Poosarko ended his life after hanging himself with a tree.

Police on information rushed to the site and shifted the dead body at Taluka hospital for autopsy and handed over it after fulfilling medico legal formalities to the heirs.

The family members said that the deceased was mentally impaired.