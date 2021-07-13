Young man, cop injure with firing of kidnappers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :A police constable and a young man suffered bullet injuries after some accused opened fire at the man from a rickshaw while he was jumping off the three-wheeler to save himself from his alleged kidnappers in front of Haram gate police station on Tuesday.

Police spokesman confirmed the incident, saying, the young man, Wajid, was out to buy bread at Pak Gate when two unidentified men requested him to give them his mobile for an emergency call. Wajid did so but when he sought his cell phone back, they took out pistol and forced him to on-board a rickshaw already present there.

When the rickshaw passed by the gate of Haram Gate police station, Wajid jumped off from the three wheeler. Over which the accused open fire and Wajid received a bullet in his thigh and some bruises while a constable Shahid who opened the gate of police station received a bullet on his wrist. Later, they both were shifted to hospital.

Police said, two bullets also struck main gate of the police station.

Police have registered First Information Report (FIR) on report of Wajid and started investigations into the matter.