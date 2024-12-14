Young man crushed to death by over-speeding truck in Mirpur AJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) An over-speeding truck crushed a young motorcyclist at residential sector F/1 on the Mirpur-Kotli dual carriageway here late Friday night, police said.

The ill-fated Irfan Sajaad, son of Sajjad Hussain Qasaab, resident of Ballah village on Hall Road, was driving a motorcycle, was crushed to death by a Kotli-bound truck (XB-252 MIRPUR AJK), fully loaded with cement, near the old octroi post in the thickly populated Sector F-1 in the city, the area police and Rescue 1122 Mirpur sources told APP, who rushed to the scene instantly after the tragic mishap.

Rescue officer Wajid Mahmood told the news agency that the accident was so harmful and tragic that the body of the victim youth had to get off from under the rear wheels of the truck with the help of a heavy crane. The body was later shifted to Mirpur-AJK DHQ hospital for autopsy.

Police have booked the truck driver, and further investigations are in progress.

APP/ahr/378