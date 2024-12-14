Open Menu

Young Man Crushed To Death By Over-speeding Truck In Mirpur AJK

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Young man crushed to death by over-speeding truck in Mirpur AJK

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) An over-speeding truck crushed a young motorcyclist at residential sector F/1 on the Mirpur-Kotli dual carriageway here late Friday night, police said.

The ill-fated Irfan Sajaad, son of Sajjad Hussain Qasaab, resident of Ballah village on Hall Road, was driving a motorcycle, was crushed to death by a Kotli-bound truck (XB-252 MIRPUR AJK), fully loaded with cement, near the old octroi post in the thickly populated Sector F-1 in the city, the area police and Rescue 1122 Mirpur sources told APP, who rushed to the scene instantly after the tragic mishap.

Rescue officer Wajid Mahmood told the news agency that the accident was so harmful and tragic that the body of the victim youth had to get off from under the rear wheels of the truck with the help of a heavy crane. The body was later shifted to Mirpur-AJK DHQ hospital for autopsy.

Police have booked the truck driver, and further investigations are in progress.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Accident Police Driver Road Young Progress Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Rescue 1122 Post From

Recent Stories

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defe ..

Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024

5 minutes ago
 Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Pu ..

Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions ..

Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar

2 hours ago
 FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in ..

FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi

3 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish ..

PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend

5 hours ago
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged fro ..

PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases

6 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybri ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model

6 hours ago
 Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements fro ..

Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024

10 hours ago
 UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration t ..

UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan