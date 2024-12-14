Young Man Crushed To Death By Over-speeding Truck In Mirpur AJK
Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) An over-speeding truck crushed a young motorcyclist at residential sector F/1 on the Mirpur-Kotli dual carriageway here late Friday night, police said.
The ill-fated Irfan Sajaad, son of Sajjad Hussain Qasaab, resident of Ballah village on Hall Road, was driving a motorcycle, was crushed to death by a Kotli-bound truck (XB-252 MIRPUR AJK), fully loaded with cement, near the old octroi post in the thickly populated Sector F-1 in the city, the area police and Rescue 1122 Mirpur sources told APP, who rushed to the scene instantly after the tragic mishap.
Rescue officer Wajid Mahmood told the news agency that the accident was so harmful and tragic that the body of the victim youth had to get off from under the rear wheels of the truck with the help of a heavy crane. The body was later shifted to Mirpur-AJK DHQ hospital for autopsy.
Police have booked the truck driver, and further investigations are in progress.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to be played under hybrid model
Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir announce retirements from international cricket
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 December 2024
UN Resident Coordinator for global collaboration to tackle financial, investment ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Young man crushed to death by over-speeding truck in Mirpur AJK3 minutes ago
-
FAST-NUCES holds 82nd convocation, award degrees to 116 graduates3 minutes ago
-
10 outlaws arrested; drugs, illegal weapons seized3 minutes ago
-
CM KP performs ground breaking of Havelian water scheme3 minutes ago
-
Govt to arrange overseas employment for 1.2 mln educated youths by June: Mashhood13 minutes ago
-
Govt taking significant steps for education: Ahsan13 minutes ago
-
222 accused arrested for selling poisonous liquor13 minutes ago
-
Keys of Green Tractors distributed among 352 farmers13 minutes ago
-
DIG headquarters reviews investigation process23 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif chairs investment conference in Guangzhou23 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination drive begins33 minutes ago
-
PU library organizes ‘Meet the Author’ session33 minutes ago