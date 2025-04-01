Young man died near Jaranwala road accident

JARANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) A young man was killed in a road accident that took place near Jaranwala road of Zikria Shah Darbar located at

Ferozepur road, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to details, a young man riding on a bike struck with a pole due to one-wheeling near Jaranwala road.

As a result, the ill-fated young person died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the body to nearby hospital. Invesitgations are underway.