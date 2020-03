Young man dies during excavating water tank in Mithi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :A young man died during excavating of water tank here on Tuesday.

According to detail,this incident took place in a village Hamera bhai of Kaloi Taluka of Tharparkar district, when a worker Muhib-u-Allah Nohrio was busy in digging of water tank, suddenly mud debris fell on him.

Local residents pulled out dead body of deceased from water tank after removing debris and handed over it to the heirs.