Young man dies from electrocution at illegal mini-petrol pump

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A young man tragically died from electrocution near Murali Chowk Khadian, Kasur on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred when 20-year-old Shahzad was pouring petrol at an illegal mini-petrol pump, leading to his immediate death on the scene.

The public has called for action against such illegal petrol pumps to prevent further tragedies.

Meanwhile, local police are actively investigating the incident.

APP/mfn/378