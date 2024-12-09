Open Menu

Young Man Dies In Motorcycle Accident In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Young man dies in motorcycle accident in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) A young man was killed in a motorcycle accident in the Township area of Lahore on Monday.

According to a private news channel, the deceased was identified as Salman, who was reportedly riding at high speed when his motorcycle skidded.

The rescue team reached the spot immediately after the incident was reported and shifted the dead body to the hospital.

