Young man dies in road accident between jeep, motorcycle

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :A young man was killed in a road accident as a Land cruiser hit motocycle on Mithi-Badin Road on Sunday.

According to details, the accident was happened when a 22-year old man Aatam s/o Smaero bheel, who was riding on motorcycle severely hit by speedy Land cruiser vehicle. As a result, the man was died on the spot. Police rushed to the spot and impounded vehicle into custody and shifted the body to his village.