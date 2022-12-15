UrduPoint.com

Young Man Dies Of Alleged Torture In Police Custody; DPO Orders Postmortem Examination

Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Young man dies of alleged torture in police custody; DPO orders postmortem examination

A young man died allegedly after being subjected to torture by police prompting relatives to stage a protest demonstration and move an application for registration of a case against police officials in Vehari on Thursday.

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :A young man died allegedly after being subjected to torture by police prompting relatives to stage a protest demonstration and move an application for registration of a case against police officials in Vehari on Thursday.

Taking notice of the incident, DPO Vehari ordered SP investigations Rubina Abbas to take the body of the deceased identified as Imran Baloch (24) into custody. Meanwhile, the SP while complying with the directions sent the body to Luddan hospital for a postmortem examination.

The deceased's father Liaquat Ali and brother Allah Ditta alleged, while confiding the details, that Luddan and CIA police had taken Imran Baloch r/o Daulat Abad, Luddan, in their custody on Nov 29, and tortured him at some undisclosed location in a girl's kidnapping case.

They held they had to hand over Imran to ASI Waqas Ghumman at the office of DSP Saddar Muhammad Nasir on that day after they had proven his innocence.

However, police later handed him back to the deceased relatives, Liaquat Baloch and Fayyaz Baloch in a severely injured condition as he succumbed to his injuries dying with injury marks on his head and in the rest of his body, he added.

Imran's father Liaquat has filed an application with Vehari city police against DSP Sadar Vehari Muhammad Nasir Us Saqib, SHO Luddan, CIA Incharge Vehari Meher Abbas and ASI Waqas Ghumman for registration of FIR against them.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Police Kidnapping CIA Died Young Man Nasir Vehari Saddar FIR

Recent Stories

Imran made false accusations against opponents, tr ..

Imran made false accusations against opponents, tried to degrade prestige of Pak ..

5 minutes ago
 US Targets Russian Officials, Potanin, His Compani ..

US Targets Russian Officials, Potanin, His Companies in New Batch of Sanctions - ..

5 minutes ago
 UK to Investigate Alleged Wrongdoings by Army Duri ..

UK to Investigate Alleged Wrongdoings by Army During Operations in Afghanistan

5 minutes ago
 ACS South Punjab visits office of Cholistan Develo ..

ACS South Punjab visits office of Cholistan Development Authority

5 minutes ago
 Mainly cold, dry forecast for Balochistan

Mainly cold, dry forecast for Balochistan

13 minutes ago
 Couple, two children among 4 killed as car hits mo ..

Couple, two children among 4 killed as car hits motorcycle

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.