Young man dies of alleged torture in police custody; DPO orders postmortem examination

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :A young man died allegedly after being subjected to torture by police prompting relatives to stage a protest demonstration and move an application for registration of a case against police officials in Vehari on Thursday.

Taking notice of the incident, DPO Vehari ordered SP investigations Rubina Abbas to take the body of the deceased identified as Imran Baloch (24) into custody. Meanwhile, the SP while complying with the directions sent the body to Luddan hospital for a postmortem examination.

The deceased's father Liaquat Ali and brother Allah Ditta alleged, while confiding the details, that Luddan and CIA police had taken Imran Baloch r/o Daulat Abad, Luddan, in their custody on Nov 29, and tortured him at some undisclosed location in a girl's kidnapping case.

They held they had to hand over Imran to ASI Waqas Ghumman at the office of DSP Saddar Muhammad Nasir on that day after they had proven his innocence.

However, police later handed him back to the deceased relatives, Liaquat Baloch and Fayyaz Baloch in a severely injured condition as he succumbed to his injuries dying with injury marks on his head and in the rest of his body, he added.

Imran's father Liaquat has filed an application with Vehari city police against DSP Sadar Vehari Muhammad Nasir Us Saqib, SHO Luddan, CIA Incharge Vehari Meher Abbas and ASI Waqas Ghumman for registration of FIR against them.